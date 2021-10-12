CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI enlists Maine cities to encourage people to report hate crimes to law enforcement

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine — The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is “actively enhancing” its resources to investigate hate crimes in New England. To help, the FBI wants Mainers and others in New England to report hate crimes to state and local law enforcement. The agency is targeting Bangor, Lewiston, Augusta and Portland and plans to place ads in billboards, gas stations, social media and radio encouraging victims to come forward through local police and a tip line.

RecognizeTruth
7d ago

Crime is crime, punish it as such. Trying to assign "hate" to a crime, to make it more serious, requires claiming they know what is going on in people's thoughts. Thought police.

