FBI enlists Maine cities to encourage people to report hate crimes to law enforcement
PORTLAND, Maine — The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is “actively enhancing” its resources to investigate hate crimes in New England. To help, the FBI wants Mainers and others in New England to report hate crimes to state and local law enforcement. The agency is targeting Bangor, Lewiston, Augusta and Portland and plans to place ads in billboards, gas stations, social media and radio encouraging victims to come forward through local police and a tip line.www.mainepublic.org
