To earn a win over the Raiders, the Broncos will have to contain an explosive offense that features the ever-efficient quarterback Derek Carr. Carr's ability to get passes out quickly to receivers like Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller has allowed Las Vegas' offense to move the chains consistently, along with a rushing attack led by Josh Jacobs. Denver's defense struggled to contain the run in Pittsburgh, so there will probably be an emphasis on shoring that up as a replenished secondary that returns cornerback Ronald Darby works to limit Carr's effectiveness.

