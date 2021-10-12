CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden administration: Texas abortion ban, in place despite constitutional questions, offers road map for other states

By Ann E. Marimow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinics in Colorado, New Mexico and Kansas are seeing an influx of patients from Texas fleeing the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and remains in effect despite multiple court challenges and an acknowledgment by the Supreme Court that there are “serious questions” about its constitutionality.

John Blackburn
6d ago

Abortion is murder any way you look at it! These career politicians are all for the murder of the unborn because they get a kickback from allowing the sell of little body parts on an evil world market.!!!

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
The courts have a new chance to block Texas’s abortion law. They must take it

Sadly, predictably and appallingly, on October 14, a three judge panel of the US court of appeals for the fifth circuit has allowed Texas’s “Bounty-Hunter” anti-abortion law to go back into effect while the court considers the case on the merits. Every day that the fifth circuit panel’s unlawful order keeps the statute in operation brings irreversible injury to women in Texas. US Attorney General Merrick Garland has properly decided to seek emergency relief from the US supreme court.
Texas governor questioned whether he would outlaw birth control or emergency contraception in undercover video

An “undercover” reporter pressed Texas Governor Greg Abbott over whether he would outlaw emergency contraception and birth control medication following his approval of the nation’s most-restrictive abortion law.Lauren Windsor, executive director of political advocacy organisation American Family Voices and a reporter for web series The Undercurrent, presented herself as a “huge fan” of the governor during an event on 11 October and asked “what more can be done.”“Can you do something about morning after pills and birth control, because I think it’s destroying the fabric of our society, giving women incentives to be promiscuous,” Ms Windsor asked the governor.In...
What Else Biden Can — and Should — Do to Fight the Texas Abortion Ban

If there was a glimmer of optimism last week that Texas’s authoritarian new abortion law would soon be overturned in the courts, the hope was swiftly dashed. On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the law known as S.B. 8 — the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country, a de facto abortion ban — as part of a lawsuit the Justice Department has brought against the state of Texas.
Texas wins bid to reinstate abortion law challenged by Biden administration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated Texas’s near-total ban on abortion, dealing a setback to abortion rights advocates. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, an intermediate appeals court, said a lower court judge should not have issued an Oct. 6 injunction that halted enforcement of the law.
State Rep. urges clinics to resume offering abortions in Texas

A Democratic State Representative from north Texas is encouraging abortion clinics to resume offering the procedure after a federal district judge ruled against the state's new restrictive abortion law, Senate Bill 8. Some clinics did resume seeing patients after the judge's ruling Wednesday night, but some are still waiting for a follow-up ruling from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
POLITICAL ROUNDUP: State continues abortion ban work, despite ruling

Anti-abortion legislation has been introduced throughout the country, spurring protests and court challenges from abortion rights advocates. An Oklahoma County District Court judge this week temporarily blocked the state’s law prohibiting abortions once a heartbeat is detected. Judge Cindy Truong also stopped a bill that would remove the license of...
How Texas' abortion ban could cripple the state's economic future

As soon as it went into effect on September 1, Senate Bill 8 became the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., challenging the strength of Roe v. Wade and once again making Texas the focal point in a decades-long battle over reproductive rights. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defended...
Colorado sees influx of patients from Texas seeking abortion care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains reports seeing a 130% increase in patients seeking abortion care in the region after the Texas abortion bill took effect in early September. A federal judge in Texas just blocked the bill Wednesday, but it's unclear how long that block will be in place. The post Colorado sees influx of patients from Texas seeking abortion care appeared first on KRDO.

