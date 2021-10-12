Biden administration: Texas abortion ban, in place despite constitutional questions, offers road map for other states

An “undercover” reporter pressed Texas Governor Greg Abbott over whether he would outlaw emergency contraception and birth control medication following his approval of the nation’s most-restrictive abortion law.Lauren Windsor, executive director of political advocacy organisation American Family Voices and a reporter for web series The Undercurrent, presented herself as a “huge fan” of the governor during an event on 11 October and asked “what more can be done.”“Can you do something about morning after pills and birth control, because I think it’s destroying the fabric of our society, giving women incentives to be promiscuous,” Ms Windsor asked the governor.In...

