Washington State

“Decades” at The Washington Center Gallery

By Billy Thomas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Anderson is an iconic presence on Olympia’s art scene. The Park of the Seven Oaks by the roundabout on Harrison Avenue—that’s a Tom Anderson creation. The large metal art pieces that fill the walls in the emergency room and chapel at Providence St. Peter Hospital—that is also a Tom Anderson creation. Anderson co-created the four-story library mural at The Evergreen State College, co-founded Mansion Glass Studios in downtown Olympia in 1973, and established his own downtown studio in 1990.

