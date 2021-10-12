CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway’s Rain Garden Revitalization Helped by Suez Water

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuez Water recently was thanked for installing a permanent water source at the Rahway Rain Garden to provide supplemental watering for recently planted flowers and shrubs. Volunteers have been hard at work over the last year replanting and revitalizing Rahway’s Rain Garden located at St. Georges Avenue and Central. The rain garden was created in 2015 and installed by Rutgers University. The rain garden is designed to capture, filter and divert stormwater runoff from St. Georges Ave and Central Ave, thereby helping to decrease flooding. The rain garden is planted with native New Jersey pollinator-friendly plants, providing habitat support for birds, bees, butterflies and beneficial insects.

