Overriding mayor’s veto, Chambersburg adopts LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance

(Chambersburg) — Chambersburg has become at least the 10th midstate community to adopt an LGBTQ-inclusive anti-discrimination ordinance. After borough Councilmember Dennis Schmaltz introduced the motion to override Mayor Walter Bietsch’s veto at its meeting on Monday, the council heard nearly an hour of public comment for and against the law. The Council then voted 7-3 to override the veto. More than two weeks ago, the council had passed the law by the same margin.