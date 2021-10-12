CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chambersburg, PA

Overriding mayor’s veto, Chambersburg adopts LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance

WITF
WITF
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Chambersburg) — Chambersburg has become at least the 10th midstate community to adopt an LGBTQ-inclusive anti-discrimination ordinance. After borough Councilmember Dennis Schmaltz introduced the motion to override Mayor Walter Bietsch’s veto at its meeting on Monday, the council heard nearly an hour of public comment for and against the law. The Council then voted 7-3 to override the veto. More than two weeks ago, the council had passed the law by the same margin.

www.witf.org

Comments / 5

Jebron's Lame
7d ago

So if alphabet soup doesn't get what they want because they didn't get what they want they can file a discrimination suit and whether they win or lose, nothing happens besides wasted tax dollars. what's the point of even passing it then?

Reply
8
Related
WITF

2 more House Democrats, including Pa.’s Mike Doyle, are retiring

The decisions underscore the challenges Democrats face as they try to hang on to their razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress. (Raleigh, N.C.) — Two longtime Democratic congressmen with a combined six decades of experience announced Monday that they plan to retire at the end of their terms, another worrying sign for the party’s uphill climb to keep control of the House in next year’s midterm elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Doyle, Pennsylvania congressional delegation dean, to retire

(Harrisburg) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, the dean of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, said Monday he will not seek another term in office in next year’s election, bringing his career in Washington to an end after 28 years. Doyle said at a news conference at his Pittsburgh office that it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Fetterman dominates fundraising for U.S. Senate race

The candidates are tapping several sources to rake in millions of dollars to run for the highly competitive seat. (Philadelphia) — National political action committees. Unions. Prodigious self-funding. Hundreds and hundreds of small-dollar donations. The candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania are tapping all these sources to rake in millions...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chambersburg, PA
Society
State
Pennsylvania State
Chambersburg, PA
Government
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WITF

Pa. Congressman Mike Doyle to make ‘major announcement’ amid expectations of retirement

The Democrat has become the dean of Pennsylvania's Congressional delegation since first taking office in 1995. (Pittsburgh) — Congressman Mike Doyle will make what his office calls “a major announcement about the 2022 elections” today amid expectations that the 14-term Congressman will retire at the end of his term rather than run for re-election next year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

AG Shapiro moves to block GOP effort to subpoena election records

(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a court motion this week to intervene in an effort by GOP lawmakers to subpoena records linked to the 2020 presidential election. Despite a virtual absence of evidence of voter fraud during the nearly year-old election, Republican allies of former President Donald...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veto#Lgbtq Community#Nondiscrimination#Lgbtq#Council
WITF

A basic guide to vetting your local candidates in Pennsylvania’s 2021 school board elections

These races are more contentious than ever, but getting information can be difficult. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. (Harrisburg) — School board races across Pennsylvania are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Some Democrats call for halt to Mariner East following charges, but don’t expect action from legislature

The top Democrat on the state senate’s environmental committee says the legislature likely won’t take any action on pipeline safety. That’s even after the Attorney General charged Energy Transfer with environmental crimes for issues along its Mariner East route. A grand jury report released last week detailed problems along the route, including spills of thousands of gallons of drilling mud in streams and lakes.
U.S. POLITICS
WITF

Shapiro makes it official, declares candidacy for governor

Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic primary so far, while the Republican field is crowded. (Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general announced his candidacy for governor on Wednesday, releasing a campaign video in which he sought to tie Republican rivals to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WITF

Pa. lawmakers spend millions of tax dollars on private lawyers but often don’t reveal why

A review of thousands of pages of documents shows the cases ranged from public records fights to secret personnel problems to attempts to overturn last year’s presidential election. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. lawmakers hand out millions in public contracts to law firms that fill their campaign coffers

In the last two years, lawmakers have paid nearly $10 million to many of the same law firms and lawyers making contributions. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

The 2021 ‘Great Places in Pennsylvania’ award winners

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association announced the 2021 award winners of the Great Places in Pennsylvania contest, sponsored by their organization.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania attorney general jumps into ’22 governor’s race

(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania’s high-profile attorney general, Josh Shapiro, will formally announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday, entering the 2022 race months after making his intentions known and effectively clearing the field of potential rivals for the Democratic nomination. Shapiro, a familiar presence on cable TV news who has spent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Officials say they’re continuing to fight fraud involving Pennsylvania’s beleaguered unemployment system

Since the department launched Pennsylvania’s new unemployment compensation system in June, more than 525,000 claimants have been paid nearly $3 billion in benefits. (Pittsburgh) — State Labor and Industry officials said Wednesday the agency is continuing to fight fraud that has plagued Pennsylvania’s unemployment system, as well as making progress on whittling down a backlog of unemployment claims.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy