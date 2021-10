If you’ve been longing to buy your first home, it might be the right time to make a move as mortgage rates are among the lowest ever. Yet you might think you can’t afford the down payment or closing costs. After all, many people believe you need 20 percent to buy a house. While that amount is preferable, there are many programs offering financial assistance to first-time buyers and mortgages requiring as little as 3 percent down.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO