Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero receives national recognition
By Madison Temmel
The Oregonian
7 days ago
Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero, who runs Oregon’s largest school district, has been named Superintendent of the Year by the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents. Since joining the district in 2017, Guerrero has placed an emphasis on creating a more equitable environment, especially in terms of achievement for students of color,...
Oregon’s sweeping vaccine mandate did not cause a mass staff exodus across critical industries and state agencies Tuesday, the first day thousands of Oregonians had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption to report to work. Gov. Kate Brown’s order applies to as many as 200,000...
MISSION — In an announcement setting a date for the confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden’s nominee for National Park Service director, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources referred to him as Charles F. Sams III. But to the people he’s worked with over several decades in Oregon...
Seven people have applied for the U.S. attorney’s job in Oregon, including four who currently work in the office and Deschutes County’s top prosecutor. A committee formed by U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, will recommend finalists to forward to the Biden administration for selection. Members of...
Because of the pandemic, it had been two years since our last trip to visit family in Cleveland. I consider myself left of center. Cleveland and its county are Democratic. In six daysthere, we have driven through the downtown, through eastern suburbs and western suburbs, on inner-belt highways, and on highway entrances and exits, including underpasses. We have not yet seen a tent, a tarpaulin, a panhandler or people on sidewalks gathered in groups. There is not garbage, refuse or debris strewn on roads, parks or embankments. There is not damage to downtown buildings or storefronts. Portland was once a beautiful, vibrant city that other cities admired. Poor governance and management have not been capable of handling the issues and conditions presented to leaders. They have allowed a tiny fraction of the population to ruin the city and its functioning to the detriment of the rest. Good social, civil, monetary, mental health and police policies are needed. Let’s hope proper government can return to Portland and restore it and its people.
Oregon’s central administrative agency on Monday inadvertently released the vaccination status of more than 40,000 individual state employees to The Oregonian/OregonLive and another media outlet. A spreadsheet sent to the news organizations was supposed to contain the latest vaccination rates and vaccine exemption rates for each executive branch agency overseen...
The number of newly identified coronavirus cases fell in Oregon for a seventh consecutive week Monday, dipping to levels not seen since early August. Oregon recorded 8,033 cases in the past week, down 11% from a week earlier. That includes 3,276 cases announced Monday by the Oregon Health Authority for the preceding three days.
In his Oct. 13 letter “End Oregon’s mask mandate,” Jeff Roth writes, “Only six states have a mask mandate, Oregon being one, and our total cases and deaths have been among the lowest in the country,” seemingly without a hint of irony or understanding. It is astounding to me that after nearly two years and four waves of COVID-19, some people still cannot draw the connection between the great fortune that Oregon has been among states with the lowest cases and deaths in the country and the great wisdom we have shown in continuing to enforce mask mandates long after other states have halted them. Nor, seemingly, can they draw the connection that every easing of restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic has been associated with an immediate spike in cases.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber, the Tillamook Republican who represents state House District 32, will run for state Sen. Betsy Johnson’s seat. Johnson, a Scappoose Democrat who represents Senate District 16, announced on Thursday that she will run for governor in 2022 as an independent. Late Thursday, Weber announced her Senate campaign in a Facebook video.
