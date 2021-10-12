Kosher Recipe Alert: Oven fried chicken with Tabasco garlic marinade

My uses for a microwave have dwindled over the years. One of the big shifts is an air fryer usurping many of the responsibilities. For quick reheating of solid foods like meat and veggies, I find an air fryer does the job better, more evenly and as quickly. I still call on the microwave for zapping semi-solids like mashed potatoes and beans, to soften butter or defrost frozen food in a pinch. (Letting it defrost on the counter will always be the best option if you can remember to take it out, though.) While the air fryer makes consistent gains on the microwave, there are still some very good reasons to keep the microwave around. That's why a sleek $98 Galanz hybrid oven that combines the powers of the microwave, air fryer and convection oven caught my attention.

