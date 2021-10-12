Blithe Spirit Review: A Fun Movie Romp

Starring: Annie Clark, Carrie Brownstein, Dakota Johnson, Michael Bofshever. Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes. Who is Annie Clark? On paper she’s a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who performs under the moniker St. Vincent, making rock music in the tradition of avant-garde artists like David Bowie. Clark, known for adopting entirely new personas (and new haircuts) with each album she releases, performs small, robotic choreography in her concerts, playing dissonant guitar solos and singing heady lyrics for audiences that aren’t sure whether to dance or stand perfectly still. For 15 years she’s been fine-tuning her stage presence, but is there a difference between the real Annie Clark and the St. Vincent character she plays onstage?
Comments / 0