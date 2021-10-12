CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Blithe Spirit Review: A Fun Movie Romp

By The Jacob
FanBolt.Com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlithe Spirit is a movie I actually didn’t know about but had seen before! That probably doesn’t make a lot of sense but let me explain. Blithe Spirit is a 1941 play by Noel Coward that had previously been adapted into a movie in 1945 starring Rex Harrison. It’s an old black and white film that most wouldn’t be aware of.

www.fanbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
hillsdalecollegian.com

Tower Players open season with ‘Blithe Spirit’

Despite a rollercoaster of sickness and cast rearrangement, the Hillsdale Theatre Department was able to produce and perform its first play of the fall season on time. With a symphony of crashing vases and glasses, “Blithe Spirit,” a 1941 play by Noel Coward, comedically depicted a man’s deceased wife coming back from the dead and interacting with his second wife.
HILLSDALE, MI
Temple Daily Telegram

THS play has magic touch; ‘Blithe Spirit’ starts Thursday

The Temple High School Auditorium will be radiating with magic at 8 p.m. on Thursday, when students take the stage for “Blithe Spirit — a Ghostly Comedy” by English playwright Noël Coward. During the play, a novelist’s life is quickly turned into shambles when a psychic accidentally summons the spirit...
TEMPLE, TX
suncoastnews.com

Movie review: Bingo Hell

Modern expressions of horror in cinema may emphasize bloody plots, gory violence and sensationalism of the monster, but the extent of their explicit excesses does not invalidate a genuine attempt to expose cultural and social anxieties. That effort may not be evident in every case, and may not even be the prevailing inclination among new filmmakers; but those who strive to make horror a more powerful and evocative experience use the genre to examine ideologies and transform social order.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isla Fisher
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Rex Harrison
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Spencer - Review

The first thing to be aware of going into Pablo Larraín’s Spencer is that it’s not a conventional biopic. Set over three days on a critical weekend in Princess Diana’s life during the early ‘90s, the movie casts an insight into the moments when she realised that her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working out as intended. Three days spent at Christmas with the Royal Family is the perfect location for this Scenes From A Marriage-esque fable, and under the guiding hand of the director of Ema and Jackie, the ‘60s biopic about Jackie Kennedy, he crafts a film that’s sure to be divisive upon its wide release. It’s more of a ghost story, and right from the start, Diana asks if the Royal Family will one day kill her.
MOVIES
harvardpress.com

Movie Review: 'The Nowhere Inn'

Starring: Annie Clark, Carrie Brownstein, Dakota Johnson, Michael Bofshever. Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes. Who is Annie Clark? On paper she’s a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who performs under the moniker St. Vincent, making rock music in the tradition of avant-garde artists like David Bowie. Clark, known for adopting entirely new personas (and new haircuts) with each album she releases, performs small, robotic choreography in her concerts, playing dissonant guitar solos and singing heady lyrics for audiences that aren’t sure whether to dance or stand perfectly still. For 15 years she’s been fine-tuning her stage presence, but is there a difference between the real Annie Clark and the St. Vincent character she plays onstage?
MOVIES
maroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Free Guy”

“Free Guy” features one of the wackiest plots in recent memory, and that wackiness translates into a viewing experience filled with fun and laughs. Shawn Levy directs a visually compelling film with Ryan Reynolds leading the way with his signature humor in the role of the main character, Guy. Guy...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Sundown - Review

Sundown is the latest film from director Michel Franco, which has moments of breathtakingly dark humour and centres around a rich family and in particular, a wealthy man – Neil who abandons his sister (Charlotte Gainsboourg) and his niece and nephew (Samuel Bottomley) to disappear into the lifestyle of Acapulco, played brilliantly with a coldness and aloofness that comes with Tim Roth – the second film at the London Film Festival that he’s been in. Unfortunately, this is no Bergman Island, coming hot on the heels of the excellent The White Lotus that also dealt with similar themes of bad stuff happening to rich people while on holiday. Sundown has a distinctively nihilist approach to it – nothing ends up well for the characters involved – pretty much every character in this movie has something bad happen to them, and the pitch-black humour of Sundown wasn’t really there.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Spirit
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: The Last Duel

When trying to figure out who is telling the truth, it’s often important to remember: Everyone is. And, simultaneously, no one is even close. Without turning a review of the quite good drama “The Last Duel” into a treatise on memory, it’s relevant to say that our cloudy understanding of the human mind has advanced enough that we now know an uncomfortable reality about our own recollection. We do not usually remember events as they occurred; rather, we remember them simply as we remember them — an unconscious process of rewriting and revision that emphasizes, changes and undermines any perfect record of past events.
MOVIES
PopSugar

13 Movies With Just as Much Horror and Fun as Beetlejuice

Saying Beetlejuice three times won't magically summon a sequel to the classic Tim Burton movie (trust us, we've tried), but it will remind you of just how delightfully weird the horror-comedy is. Michael Keaton gave the role of the troublemaking spirit 110 percent, and his performance — coupled with the hilarious story of a deceased couple trying to protect their home from beyond the grave — gives the story both its dark sense of humor and Gothic edge. For that reason, finding movies like Beetlejuice can be tricky. Burton aside, not many directors can combine comedy and horror so effectively. However, the movies on this list will give you Beetlejuice vibes, either in style or in their irreverent approach to serving up scares.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Medium’ Review: Good Spirits, Bad Spirits, and a Shamanic Exorcist Auntie

In 2004, Banjong Pisanthanakun and then-collaborator Parkpoom Wongpoom kickstarted their directorial careers with “Shutter,” a supernatural thriller so effective it’s been remade (albeit to lesser effect) abroad three times to date. Less likely to translate that widely is Pisanthanakun’s latest solo effort, “The Medium.” Marking his return to straight horror after a couple romances and one more comedically slanted genre film (“Pee Mak”), this demonic possession saga is too thoroughly Thai in milieu and details to risk being just another derivative of “The Exorcist.” Still, cultural specificity only brings so much freshness to an overlong tale that ultimately trades in too...
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Halloween Kills

From the earliest days of the horror genre, sequels have always promised more — more mayhem, more blood, more complications. Innovation and deviation is for new properties; the further adventures of an established villain are typically about increased intensity, not change. “Halloween Kills,” the sequel to 2018’s mega-hit “Halloween,” is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: New movies that offer a taste of the Halloween spirit

If you like your Halloween season covered in a ton of gore, then “Halloween Kills” is the movie for you. Though the movie is unfortunately far less focused than 2018’s excellent “Halloween,” the body count climbs dramatically as Myers kills his way through a swath of Haddonfield. The movie’s scope increases as well, trying to explore the impact of Michael’s crimes on the town he’s menaced for so long. Though the movie tangles with some interesting ideas, it tries to do too much and as a result doesn’t properly focus on any of it. The blood, though, it manages spectacularly, with several nice headshots and a particularly chilling hunt through a nearby park. Jamie Lee Curtis is also fantastic every moment she’s onscreen, as is Judy Greer as her daughter. It’s far from perfect, but it’s almost two hours of mayhem that will get you ready for 2022’s “Halloween Ends.”
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Petite Maman - Review

Celine Sciamma’s filmmaking is peerless. A one-of-a-kind filmmaker delivering a one-of-a-kind film, who knew? Petite Maman is the simple story of a girl coming to terms with the death of her grandmother, examing her relationship with her parents at a young age – it’s a powerful, short study of the grieving process that is more small-scale and understated than any of Sciamma’s films so far, coming in at a tight 72 minutes. There are only a few major characters – yet there’s more here than what two, even three hour films have accomplished – Petite Maman does more than what most TV shows do with 100 episodes. It tells a perfectly human story that captures a sense of childlike wonder, inspired by the works of Hayao Miyazaki that leave a heavy shadow over the sense of discovery.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Ali & Ava - Review

Clio Barnard is quietly establishing herself as the best British director right now – comparisons with Ken Loach are obvious due to her ability to tackle social realism, but Barnard is able to find optimism and hope in the every day in her most uplifting film yet, a romantic 90-odd minute endeavour Ali + Ava, about a recently separated landlord named Ali finding love with a teacher’s assistant, Ava – who is raising multiple adult offspring who have children and lives of their own.
MOVIES
Democrat-Herald

Host a Frightfully Fun Horror Movie Bash With These Tips

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Hosting a Halloween Movie Night is the ultimate way to hunker down with family...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Bergman Island - Review

Bergman Island is fantastic. Mia Hansen-Løve is an extraordinarily gifted filmmaker and as a fan of Ingmar Bergman myself, even if it’s been a few years since I’ve seen a wide portion of his movies, it was great to see, to put it bluntly, something that was almost the opposite of a movie that was made “for the fans”. Whilst there is a sense of idolisation of the director here it is more of a takedown of auteur-theory – spending much of the time through its principal characters on a remote island where the director shot many of his films, this movie immediately lets you know where it stands – it’s nihilistic in its approach to Bergman’s films. It used his rich history and heavy influence over the canon of European cinema to craft a meta-textualized multi-layered romance, interweaving the lives of different characters through a course of a film.
MOVIES
Online Rocket

Movie Review: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Biopics are not a new concept, yet they strive to tell the story of a significant individual’s contributions to the world through the film medium. Just simply telling their story is never enough. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” gives the highlights of the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
richardsontoday.com

Richardson Theatre Centre’s “Blithe Spirit” Opens Oct. 15

The Richardson Theatre Centre, 518 W. Arapaho Rd. Ste 113, is presenting the Noel Coward comedy, “Blithe Spirit” Oct. 15-31. The “spookily funny” show involves a novelist named Charles who, in order to gather research for his next novel, invites an eccentric medium to perform a séance in his house. When things go terribly awry, Charles suddenly finds himself caught in an improbable love triangle between his naive living wife and his decidedly “spirited” late wife.
RICHARDSON, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Movie Review: No Time to Die

Last spring, the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” became the first movie to be pushed back because of the pandemic. The subsequent 18-month delay made me crave the film even more, and I confess my expectations might have gotten a little too high. In fact, it’s probably for the best that the film was delayed, because if it had opened in April of 2020, it would have been less than a year removed from “Avengers: Endgame,” which it is conspicuously trying to emulate. Director Cary Joji Fukinaga has crafted less of a Bond movie and more of an MCU movie with James Bond in place of Tony Stark.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy