Blithe Spirit Review: A Fun Movie Romp

If you like your Halloween season covered in a ton of gore, then “Halloween Kills” is the movie for you. Though the movie is unfortunately far less focused than 2018’s excellent “Halloween,” the body count climbs dramatically as Myers kills his way through a swath of Haddonfield. The movie’s scope increases as well, trying to explore the impact of Michael’s crimes on the town he’s menaced for so long. Though the movie tangles with some interesting ideas, it tries to do too much and as a result doesn’t properly focus on any of it. The blood, though, it manages spectacularly, with several nice headshots and a particularly chilling hunt through a nearby park. Jamie Lee Curtis is also fantastic every moment she’s onscreen, as is Judy Greer as her daughter. It’s far from perfect, but it’s almost two hours of mayhem that will get you ready for 2022’s “Halloween Ends.”

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO