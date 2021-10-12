More corporate directors in favor of taking action to promote diversity

For 100 years, the National Urban League has inspired, influenced, and ignited over one million Black people to achieve their highest potential believing that inequality is unacceptable and continues to set the standard for change. Well, if you ask us, these change-makers are just getting started with their newest diversity initiative. This month, the Uban League will launch a Diversity and Inclusion LAB and Incubator, created to provide diversity, equity, and inclusion in Corporate America by providing resources, top talent, and blending best practices on leadership and diversity-cultivating the best work environment for collaborators to thrive. “The NYUL established the D&I Lab in response to calls from our existing and new supporters who requested assistance in achieving their diversity goals. “ Says Arva Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer of the New York Urban League, in a press release. We know that the D&I Lab will provide concrete strategies and resources to help corporations reach their diversity goals,” she states. NYUL is uniquely positioned to meet this challenge as a result of our long-term partnership with many of the founding members of the Lab and our history of service to the African-American community.”

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO