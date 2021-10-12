CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Most Data Loss Occurs Via Email, Study Says

By Ray Schultz
mediapost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmail is the source of most security problems within companies, judging by the Egress Data Loss Prevention Report 2021. Of the IT leaders polled, 83% have suffered an email data breach within the last 12 months, and 92% of their firms have suffered negative impacts from the episode. And 95%...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

The AI Touch: Email Is The Task Most Likely To Be Automated By SMBs

Small businesses may not be automating their accounts receivable and customer-service functions. But they are sure doing so with their email marketing, according to Automation in Small Business, a study by Skynova. Of the SMB owners polled, 44% have automated their email-marketing campaigns and 27% plan to do so in...
SMALL BUSINESS
newmilfordspectrum.com

Fix Apple Errors Quickly Without Data Loss

Entrepreneurs depend on their phones for everything. Staying in the loop, reading through important documents, pitching clients — without your phone, you're in trouble. That's why it's so frustrating when your Apple devices decide to suddenly conk out or become obsolete. You can take your phone into an Apple Store and pay for an expensive fix or upgrade, or you can do the more budget-friendly option. Try out AnyFix iOS Fix. A lifetime subscription is on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $129).
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Sinclair Broadcast says it is investigating ransomware attack that took data from its networks, shares down 1.5% premarket

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares slid 1.5% in premarket trade Monday, after the operator of TV stations said it is investigating a potential cybersecurity incident. The Baltimore, Md.-based Sinclair said it has identified that certain servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware and that some of its networks were disrupted and data was taken. The company is working to determine what information the taken data contained and will take actions as appropriate. "Promptly upon detection of the security event, senior management was notified, and the company implemented its incident response plan, took measures to contain the incident, and launched an investigation," the company said in a statement. "Legal counsel, a cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals were engaged. The Company also notified law enforcement and other governmental agencies." For now, the company said the incident has disrupted parts of its business, including the provision of local ads to local broadcast stations on behalf of clients. It is working to restore operations. It's too early to say if the incident will have a material impact on financial results. Shares are down 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Skyflow, which delivers data privacy via an API, raises $45M

Skyflow, a company that make it easier for developers to embed data privacy into their applications, has raised $45 million in a series B round of funding. Founded in 2019, Skyflow operates at the intersection of two notable technology trends — the API economy and data privacy. As companies transition from monolithic software to a microservices architecture built around smaller, function-based components, APIs (application programming interfaces) are the glue that connects everything together. But as cloud computing continues on its upwards trajectory, businesses face a growing number of data privacy regulations across the globe, putting pressure firmly on software makers to ensure that they are treating their customers’ private information with kid gloves. This has led to scores of investments into startups leading the data privacy charge, with the likes of DataGrail, Duality Technologies, Ketch, and Gretel.ai all raising sizable sums this year for various privacy-preserving products.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Security#Data Loss#Data Breach#Malware#Removable Media
bleepingcomputer.com

Twitch: No credentials or card numbers exposed in data breach

Twitch says that no login credentials and credit card numbers belonging to users or streamers were exposed following yesterday's massive data leak. The company added that the attackers could gain access to the stolen data due to a faulty Twitch server configuration change. "We have learned that some data was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Most Brazilians hesitate to share data under Open Banking, study finds

According to a new study, the majority of Brazilian consumers still feel uncertain about sharing their banking data in exchange for better deals and benefits such as personalized offers under the open banking model. Open banking -- a practice that allows third party financial services firms to access consumer banking,...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Study: Consumers Fear Martech, But Don't Mind Collection Of Their Email Address

Ethnicity — 40% Browsing history — 29% Marketers generally agree, but 54% feel location is acceptable. Another difference is that only 24% of marketers feel consent is needed for sharing of data on buyers with other firms. In contrast. But 71% of consumers are less likely to buy from firms that do so.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
precisionvaccinations.com

Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Under Side Effect Review by U.S. FDA

(Precision Vaccinations) — The Wall Street Journalreported on October 16, 2021, the U.S. FDA confirmed it is reviewing Moderna's SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine's risk of generating inflammatory heart conditions in young men. "I think people can be reassured that the risk of myocarditis (from) an mRNA vaccine is low, it appears...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were as effective as prior infection, U.K. study finds

Two doses of either the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech [s:bntx] or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines provided a similar level of protection to prior natural infection when the Delta variant was dominant, the U.K. Office of National Statistics said Monday. Vaccination significantly reduced the risk of people testing positive during both the Alpha-dominant period and the Delta-dominant period, but effectiveness was reduced in the Delta-dominant period compared with the Alpha-dominant period. The ONS added that two doses of either vaccine provided significantly greater protection than one dose across all analyses.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mediapost.com

Shoppers Want Emails To Tell Them When Products Are Out Of Stock: Study

Out-of-stock issues are on the upswing. And consumers are frustrated: they feel brands should clearly communicate inventory problems, according to Customer Experience Survey, a study by Digital Commerce 360/Bizrate Insights, prepared by Lauren Freedman. Among consumers polled, 50% say the retailer should email or text to notify them about products...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
goodmenproject.com

The 5 Most Effective Methods for Studying

If you haven’t learned any studying techniques that work well for you, you’re probably just reading your textbook over-and-over hoping that the information will eventually stick. This method of studying will work, but it may take more time out of your day than necessary. These 5 methods of studying have...
COLLEGES
dataversity.net

Case Study: Centrica Succeeds with Data Discovery at Scale

“When you’ve got a mass of data, how do you analyze that data and get to a point where you can get the gemstones, the diamonds out of it?” Mike Young, Chief Information Officer with Centrica, knows what it’s like to wade through a sea of petabytes and terabytes to find value. Centrica is an energy utility and services company, providing gas, oil, and renewables to businesses and consumer markets in North America through Direct Energy, and in the UK through British Gas. Young spoke with DATAVERSITY® about how Centrica was able to turn their massive data lake into a strategic asset in the process of become General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)-compliant.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy