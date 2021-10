Catalytic converters can be converted into cold cash, making the emission devices a target for thieves. But never like this. As 6ABC reports, this case of catalytic converter theft took place in broad daylight in the middle of a Giant supermarket parking lot over the weekend. The theft was so brazen, shoppers snapped photos of the thieves, and the owner of the targeted vehicle was left stunned.

