Florida State

Explorers Club Event: Women in Space

SpaceRef
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY - October 14 at 7:00 pm ET. Meet 4 stellar women who are blazing the trail in the next era of human spaceflight – from commercial spaceflight professionals to budding astronauts to spacewalk operations engineers and more! Join moderator Dr. Shawna Pandya in conversation with these incredible Explorers Club members...

www.spaceref.com

TheConversationCanada

Space exploration should aim for peace, collaboration and co-operation, not war and competition

When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1 in 1957, it represented humanity’s first significant foray into the cosmos. Our imagination was opened to the wonder and lure of space for human endeavour as science fiction suddenly became science fact. A space arms race? At the time, the prevailing Cold War mentality contributed to suspicion and fear about what it meant to be in space, and resulted in the military roots of space technology and applications. John F. Kennedy famously stated that “if the Soviets control space they can control the earth, as in past centuries the nation that controlled the seas dominated...
ASTRONOMY
TechCrunch

To continue exploring space sustainably, we must act now

Blue Origin announced on June 7 that Jeff Bezos, its founder, would fly on the firm’s first crewed mission scheduled for July 20. That same day, Parabolic Arc reported that Virgin Galactic was planning to send Richard Branson on a suborbital flight on July 11. And both aimed to beat the third space-going billionaire, Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Florida State
SpaceRef

NASA SMDS ISS National Lab Research Announcement: In-Space Production Research Announcement Focused on Biomanufacturing Leveraging the International S

The purpose of this ISS National Lab Research Announcement (NLRA) is to solicit proposals for applied research and development seeking to demonstrate space-based biomanufacturing activities in microgravity. Flight projects selected via this research announcement may be awarded funding to enable mission integration and operations support for projects that will be implemented on the ISS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceflight for Everybody Virtual Symposium

The purpose of the Spaceflight for Everybody Symposium is to communicate the current state of NASA spaceflight health knowledge. Speakers will highlight NASA’s operational medicine and biomedical research findings that are establishing how the human body adapts to the space environment during space missions. Additionally, other health and medical topics will be discussed including future goals for spaceflight participation for other nontraditional able-bodied people. Discussion will include how to expand commercial spaceflight activities and opportunities. The end goal of the symposium is a better awareness of how NASA protects the health of all astronauts and the agency’s plans to do so in the future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

SolAero Technologies to Power NASA's Lucy Mission

SolAero Technologies Corp. (SolAero), a leading provider of high efficiency solar cells, solar panels, and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, populated Northrop Grumman Space Systems' (NGSS') UltraFlex© solar arrays with its patented ZTJ solar cell technology to power NASA's Lucy Mission. Powered by SolAero's high-efficiency, triple-junction ZTJ solar cells, the Lockheed Martin designed and manufactured Lucy spacecraft launched successfully on October 16th, 2021 aboard the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, FL. Lucy will be the first mission to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids. An odyssey of 12 years, 4-billion miles, and eight asteroids, Lucy will revolutionize our knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of the solar system. The "fossils" of the solar system could hold clues about what conditions were like when the planets formed, leading to an even greater understanding of our origins.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Report: Evaluation of Bioburden Requirements for Mars Missions

Could some areas on Mars be subject to less stringent requirements for biological contamination?. Missions to the surface of Mars are required to meet strict planetary protection requirements to reduce the amount of biological contamination transported from Earth to Mars (or from Mars back to Earth). These policies are important to preserving the integrity of experiments searching for life on other planets.
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

World View Enters Space Tourism and Exploration Market to Take Passengers to the Edge of Space

TUCSON, Ariz. (World View PR) — World View, the leading stratospheric ballooning company, today announced an expansion of services that includes the global launch of the first-of-its-kind, edge-of-space experience. The World View space tourism experience is the most affordable, longest duration and most accessible space experience on Earth. As a purpose-first company, World View is focused on inspiring, creating and exploring new perspectives, offering participants more accessibility to space tourism experiences than ever before. World View’s mission is to bring as many people as possible to the edge of space so that at 100,000 feet, they’ll see a world without borders or species and come back driven to make the world a better place. The company believes that by reaching a critical mass of people experiencing what has been labeled the Overview Effect that humanity will be able to markedly improve the future of our fragile Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Requests Information for American Crew Transportation to Space Station

NASA released a request for information from American industry capable of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station to ensure a continuous human presence aboard the microgravity laboratory. NASA is considering the acquisition of commercial crew space transportation services from one or more U.S. providers through commercial services contracts as the agency works to extend the life of the space station beyond 2024. This would allow for a seamless transition to commercially operated, low-Earth orbit destinations and allow NASA to continue its vital scientific research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit to benefit life on Earth. Read more here: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/nasa-requests-information-for-american-crew-transportation-to-space-station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

AstroAccess Successfully Completes ZERO-G Parabolic flight with Crew of 12 Disability Ambassadors

AstroAccess, an initiative dedicated to advancing disability inclusion in space exploration, and Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G) successfully completed a parabolic flight with a crew of 12 ambassadors with mobility, vision, and hearing disabilities on Sunday, October 17. A press conference with representatives of the crew will be livestreamed on Monday,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

ZERO-G Wins NASA Parabolic Flight Provider Contract

Zero Gravity Corporation (“ZERO-G”) was recently awarded a contract by NASA to be their first commercially operated and FAA-approved parabolic flight provider. The contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for up to $7,500,000 over five years. The award is significant as it allows all NASA Centers, and other government entities around the country, to purchase ZERO-G research flights directly from the company, an option not widely available until now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Person
Roberta Bondar
Wired

This Atomic Clock Will Transform Deep Space Exploration

It was 2:30 in the morning when astronautical engineer Todd Ely watched as a little atomic clock—the size of a four-slice toaster—was launched into space on a satellite attached to one of the most powerful rockets in the world. He distinctly remembers a bright flash and a beating vibration that lasted long after the light went dim. “You feel it in your chest,” he recalls.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Announces Winners of Deep Space Food Challenge

Variety, nutrition, and taste are some considerations when developing food for astronauts. For NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge, students, chefs, small businesses, and others whipped up novel food technology designs to bring new solutions to the table. NASA has selected 18 U.S. teams to receive a total of $450,000 for...
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

Chairman Beyer Opening Statement for Hearing on Space Nuclear Propulsion

Today, the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology’s Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics is holding a hearing titled, “Accelerating Deep Space Travel with Space Nuclear Propulsion.”. Chairman of the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, Rep. Don Beyer’s (D-VA), opening statement for the record is below. Good morning, and welcome...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

House Panel Explores Space Nuclear Propulsion

In testimony before the U.S. House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Oct. 20, NASA made it clear the agency faces significant strategic and technical challenges in developing a nuclear propulsion capability to lead the way for the human exploration of Mars by the end of the 2030s. NASA’s unfolding... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Former NASA Chief Scientist Waleed Abdalati Joins CASIS Board of Directors

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), Inc., manager of the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, today announced that former NASA Chief Scientist Waleed Abdalati, Ph.D., joined the organization’s board of directors. The CASIS Board of Directors seeks to ensure and enhance the utility of the ISS National Lab to further basic and applied space-based research that brings value to our nation and drives a robust market in low Earth orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Coverage Set for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Briefings, Events, Broadcasts

NASA will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for the agency’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission with astronauts to the International Space Station. This is the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the fourth flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Hearing: International Collaboration and Competition in Space: Oversight of NASA’s Role and Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Chair of the Subcommittee on Space and Science, will convene a subcommittee hearing titled “International Collaboration and Competition in Space: Oversight of NASA’s Role and Programs” at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The United States has long been the global leader in space exploration and has benefitted from robust, peaceful international collaboration. This hearing will examine required actions, particularly at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), to promote U.S. civil and commercial space sector competitiveness, attract and maintain strong global partnerships, and preserve U.S. space leadership in the wake of rising international competition. Topics such as International Space Station extension, commercial low-Earth orbit (LEO) development, and requirements to execute NASA’s Artemis program, to include needed updates to authorizing legislation, will be considered.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

