Aerospace & Defense

Redwire Providing Critical Navigation Technology to Guide NASA's First Mission to the Trojan Asteroids

SpaceRef
 10 days ago

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in mission critical space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, is providing critical navigation components for NASA's Lucy mission, the first spacecraft to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids. The mission is set to launch no earlier than Saturday, Oct. 16, from Space Launch Complex-41 at...

spaceref.com

SpaceNews.com

NASA starts process to acquire more commercial crew missions

WASHINGTON — NASA is beginning the process to procure more commercial crew flights as it looks to extend the International Space Station through the end of the decade, including the opportunity for new entrants to join the program. NASA issued a request for information (RFI) Oct. 20 seeking information from...
The Independent

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in...
omahanews.net

Space Station tilts after Russian rocket accidentally fires

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION: The International Space Station (ISS) unexpectedly tilted after a faulty test firing of thrusters on a Russian Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, the second such incident aboard the ISS. According to a statement from Russia's Roscosmos space agency, those aboard the ISS were never at risk. NASA and Roscosmos...
SlashGear

NASA puts out new spacecraft and space suit call for ISS and beyond

NASA is putting out a call for more astronaut shuttles, expanding the Commercial Crew program with additional missions beyond those already agreed with SpaceX and Boeing. The request for “safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station” comes as the US space agency looks ahead to the future of the ISS and, beyond … Continue reading
AFP

South Korea launches first domestic space rocket but mission fails

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday but failed to put its dummy payload into orbit, a setback in the country's attempts to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. Even now, only six nations -- not including North Korea -- have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets.
SpaceRef

Laser Communication With Proxima And Alpha Centauri Using The Solar Gravitational Lens

A sketch of the geometry. Top: The probe is at left, the Sun and Earth in the middle, and Alpha Centauri AB at right (not to scale). Advanced civilizations might place a probe 550 AU to the left of the Sun to utilize its gravitational field as a lens to amplify communication with Alpha Centauri (at right). Communication can go in both directions. Telescopes on Earth may eavesdrop on that communication beam (blue), or may receive a separate laser beam (green) from the probe. Bottom: A closeup of the beams near the Sun and Earth. As the beam widths are unknown, the blue and green beams may overlap if extraterrestrial probes emit suboptimal beam widths for technical trade-offs we can’t anticipate.
SpaceRef

How Asteroid And Comet Strikes May Have Delayed Evolution Of The Atmosphere

How asteroid, comet strikes may have delayed evolution of the atmosphere Study finds collisions that stalled oxygen growth on planet more common than thought CREDIT SwRI/Dan Durda, Simone Marchi. Between 2.5 and 4 billion years ago, a time known as the Archean eon, Earth's weather could often be described as...
SpaceRef

Astronomers Provide A Field Guide To Exoplanets Known As Hot Jupiters

This artist’s impression shows a hot Jupiter planet orbiting close to one of the stars in the rich old star cluster Messier 67, located between 2,500 and 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Cancer (The Crab). CREDIT ESO/L. Calçada. Hot Jupiters - giant gas planets that race around...
SpaceRef

China's Chang'E 5 Lunar Samples Reveal New Information About The Moon

The Moon's largest sea may have been even stormier than its name implies, according to the first new lunar samples since the then-Soviet Union's Luna mission in 1976. In December 2020, China's Chang'E-5 collected roughly 3.8 pounds of soil and rock from the dark and relatively flat region, dubbed Oceanus Procellarum, or "Ocean of Storms." Covering more than 10% of the lunar surface, analysis of its sampled composition presented a new kind of volcanic rock that could reveal more complexity about the Moon's volcanic activity.
Space.com

Senate directs NASA to choose another company to build a lunar lander: report

The United States Senate's largest committee wants NASA to choose a second company to build its new moon lander. In April of this year, NASA announced that SpaceX alone had won the contract to build the agency's next moon lander for its Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon's surface by 2024 and create a sustainable human presence on our nearby satellite. This came as a surprise as many expected the agency to choose two of the three companies vying for the contract to keep them competitive and to have a backup built.
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
SpaceRef

Scientists Develop a Way to Lengthen a Satellite's Lifespan 10 Times for Absolutely Secure Quantum Communications

The technology of tenfold extension of service life of a single-photon detector for the Earth-orbit quantum communication channel has been developed by an international group of scientists with the participation of NUST MISIS. Heating under certain conditions heals defects in the detector's silicon base that result from the irradiation of the satellite with hard space radiation. This prolongs the life of the satellite by reducing the level of "noise" that disables the quantum communication system. The results of the work have been published in the international scientific journal EPJ Quantum Technology.
SpaceRef

Former NASA Chief Scientist Waleed Abdalati Joins CASIS Board of Directors

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), Inc., manager of the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, today announced that former NASA Chief Scientist Waleed Abdalati, Ph.D., joined the organization’s board of directors. The CASIS Board of Directors seeks to ensure and enhance the utility of the ISS National Lab to further basic and applied space-based research that brings value to our nation and drives a robust market in low Earth orbit.
SpaceRef

U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center Signs Collaborative Research Agreement with Capella Space

Capella Space, an information services company that provides an operational, high-quality, Earth observation data service, today announced it has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center (SMDTC). Through this agreement, Capella Space integrates its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data into the U.S. Army's Payload Development Lab, exploring this and other space-based technology concepts within both simulated and test environments.
SpaceRef

Mary Lynne Dittmar Testimony - Hearing: International Collaboration and Competition in Space: Oversight of NASA’s Role and Programs

Dr. Mary Lynne Dittmar Executive Vice President Axiom Space, Inc. U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Space and Science. Chair Hickenlooper, Ranking Member Lummis, Chair Cantwell, Ranking Member Wicker, and members of the Subcommittee, thank you for the invitation to appear before you today with such an extraordinary and distinguished panel to discuss my thoughts on the topic of today’s hearing: “International Collaboration and Competition in Space: Oversight of NASA’s Role and Programs”. My name is Dr. Mary Lynne Dittmar, and I am the former President and CEO of the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration – an industry trade group supporting NASA’s programs of record in human exploration, science, and space commerce - and now, the Executive Vice President of Axiom Space, which is building the world’s first commercial space station. The topic of this hearing is of intense interest to me, as it has guided most of my professional activities and service for more than 20 years. I wish to note that while I will be discussing some of Axiom’s plans to illustrate my discussion, the positions presented here are my own and do not reflect the official opinion of my employer.
