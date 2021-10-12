Redwire Providing Critical Navigation Technology to Guide NASA's First Mission to the Trojan Asteroids

Dr. Mary Lynne Dittmar Executive Vice President Axiom Space, Inc. U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Space and Science. Chair Hickenlooper, Ranking Member Lummis, Chair Cantwell, Ranking Member Wicker, and members of the Subcommittee, thank you for the invitation to appear before you today with such an extraordinary and distinguished panel to discuss my thoughts on the topic of today’s hearing: “International Collaboration and Competition in Space: Oversight of NASA’s Role and Programs”. My name is Dr. Mary Lynne Dittmar, and I am the former President and CEO of the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration – an industry trade group supporting NASA’s programs of record in human exploration, science, and space commerce - and now, the Executive Vice President of Axiom Space, which is building the world’s first commercial space station. The topic of this hearing is of intense interest to me, as it has guided most of my professional activities and service for more than 20 years. I wish to note that while I will be discussing some of Axiom’s plans to illustrate my discussion, the positions presented here are my own and do not reflect the official opinion of my employer.

