Coming Soon – Foxes of a Different Breed Meetup Foxes of a Different Breed is a support group for families of Genesee Hill kids who are atypical learners. Our hope is to come together informally and make connections with other families at our school who might be in a similar boat (or at least in a similar sea) to our own. Details are below. Please pass this info on to other GH families who might be interested in coming. Thank you!

