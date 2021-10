LOGANSPORT – Janet Lee Lucas, 86, of Logansport, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Woodbridge Health Campus in Logansport, surrounded by her family. Born on June 7, 1935, in Smithville, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Lincoln and Brycie (Sparks) Maggart. On August 1, 1953, in Logansport, she married Richard E. Lucas who preceded her in death on May 23, 2014.