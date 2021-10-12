Zendaya Reveals Her Love of the Shrek Franchise

Just as iconic and as unsettling as the Ghostface mask itself is the iconic voice of the killer from Scream, which audiences first heard back in 1996. Fans of the franchise currently have a lot to be excited for, as we're not only celebrating the debut film's 25th anniversary, but also because there's an all-new sequel on the way, with TikTok celebrating the series by unveiling the opportunity to add Ghostface's creepy voice to any video of your liking. You can check out the video below to get a breakdown on how to add the voice to your videos and you can check out the new Scream when it hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

