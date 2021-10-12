Zendaya Reveals Her Love of the Shrek Franchise
From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Dune, Zendaya has already made her stamp on a number of noteworthy franchises. As the Emmy-winning actor revealed in a recent interview, she counts some pretty popular movies among her proverbial comfort food, including the beloved animated satire Shrek. In a recent interview with InStyle, Zendaya shared her love for the animated franchise, revealing that it is a "staple" in her house alongside the Harry Potter films.comicbook.com
