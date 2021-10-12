Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Reveal Date Announced with New Teasers
The next Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal will happen soon when Treyarch Studios and Sledgehammer Games unveil the first look at the new Call of Duty game's Zombies mode, the developer announced. This reveal will take place on October 14th at 8 a.m. PT, though Treyarch hasn't yet specified if this will be a pre-recorded walkthrough of the new Zombies mode and its changes or a full-length trailer that'll show off what's to come.comicbook.com
Comments / 0