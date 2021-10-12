Bryan Adams Shares “So Happy It Hurts,” the Title Track from His New Album Due in March

Oslo-based noise-and-then-some rockers KITE release their fourth album, Currents (review here), today through Majestic Mountain Records. Tomorrow night, the three-piece comprised of vocalist/guitarist Ronny Flissundet (also Damokles, Dunderbeist), bassist/vocalist Ole Helstad (also SÂVER) and drummer Bjarne Ryen Berg (Jacqueline) celebrate the offering with a hometown set as part of the second night of the Høstsabbat festival, bringing their particular brand of chaos and Currents‘ invitation to be overwhelmed to the low-ceilinged basement of Kulturkirken Jakob, where I have no doubt it will be duly intense and crushing as an aural and visual experience. I’ve been fortunate enough to be there several times. That basement is a thing of beauty in its dinge. I can hardly think of a better setting for KITE to mark the advent of Currents.
