CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Bryan Adams Shares “So Happy It Hurts,” the Title Track from His New Album Due in March

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
rockcellarmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“So Happy It Hurts” is the name of a new single from Canadian singer/songwriter/icon Bryan Adams, the title track from his upcoming new studio album, which will be released in March 2022 via BMG. Released this week, the euphoric lyrics and upbeat rhythms of “So Happy It Hurts” are very...

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
stereoboard.com

Alkaline Trio's Dan Andriano Announces New Album 'Dear Darkness', Releases Title Track

Dan Andriano and the Bygones have announced their debut album. The self-produced 'Dear Darkness' will arrive on February 11 via Epitaph Records and features the Alkaline Trio bassist alongside Bay Arena musicians Randy and Dylan Moore and Nick Kenrick. Commenting on how the record came together during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Andriano said:
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

The Browning announce new album ‘End of Existence’; share title-track

Share the post "The Browning announce new album ‘End of Existence’; share title-track" It’s the ‘End of Existence’ for The Browning — but not literally. The band has announced its new album, titled ‘End of Existence,’ out December 3 via Spinefarm. Pre-order it here. The band has also shared the...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Bryan Adams Drops Teaser For New Album

Bryan Adams is back with the first single and title track to his upcoming album, So Happy It Hurts. The new collection is set to drop on March 11th, 2022 and marks the Canadian rocker's followup to 2019's Shine A Light album. Adams has also rolled out a 20-date tour of UK and Ireland for the spring.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
1045wjjk.com

Bryan Adams’ New Song ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Is About Freedom & Spontaneity

Bryan Adams has released the title track to his upcoming album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’, and fans are happy. The song celebrates our return to seeking out happiness amid the pandemic and all the restrictions it brought. I like how the video uses everyday people of all walks of life being, well, happy! Including the Canadian singer, ‘mum’! Yea, that’s her in the head scarf and glasses in the beginning and end. The new album should be out first part of March of 2022.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Brion Starr shares Title Track from upcoming album ‘A Night to Remember’

NYC-based rocker Brion Starr has shared the second blazing single and titular track from his upcoming album A Night to Remember, along with an accompanying video. The album – produced by the legendary sonic mastermind Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex, Sparks) – marks Starr’s first music since the release of his 2020 sophomore effort, the aptly titled 2020, and is set for release on November 19th via Taxi Gauche Records.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Bryan Adams announces 15th studio album

Bryan Adams has announced his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, will be released on March 11, 2022 via BMG. The rocker has released the title track on all digital platforms, along with an official music video directed by Adams himself. “The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Adams
hennemusic.com

Clutch share new album update

Clutch are sharing a social media update on their plans to record new music. “New album begins today,” wrote the band on October 15 as part of an Instagram repost of some fan-filmed footage from a recent show. “Stay tuned!”. Earlier this month, the Maryland outfit postponed the final three...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

KITE Stream New Album in Full & Post Track-by-Track

Oslo-based noise-and-then-some rockers KITE release their fourth album, Currents (review here), today through Majestic Mountain Records. Tomorrow night, the three-piece comprised of vocalist/guitarist Ronny Flissundet (also Damokles, Dunderbeist), bassist/vocalist Ole Helstad (also SÂVER) and drummer Bjarne Ryen Berg (Jacqueline) celebrate the offering with a hometown set as part of the second night of the Høstsabbat festival, bringing their particular brand of chaos and Currents‘ invitation to be overwhelmed to the low-ceilinged basement of Kulturkirken Jakob, where I have no doubt it will be duly intense and crushing as an aural and visual experience. I’ve been fortunate enough to be there several times. That basement is a thing of beauty in its dinge. I can hardly think of a better setting for KITE to mark the advent of Currents.
ROCK MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Blac Samurai Shares "Tap In", Featuring T.E.E., Off His New Album "Soul Glitch"

Chicago based rap artist Blac Samurai just dropped his very DOPE new album “Soul Glitch”, and one of its many standout tracks is the CharlieP produced “Tap In”, featuring T.E.E. Listen to “Tap In” below, stream the “Soul Glitch” album on your preferred music service and connect with Blac Samurai...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Hurts#Encore#Bmg#Canadian
mxdwn.com

Eels Share New Fuzzed-Out Single “Good Night on Earth” From Upcoming New Album

After the announcement of their upcoming album and the release of single “Good Night On Earth” Eels have released the music video for the track. The song will be appearing on the band’s upcoming fourteenth studio album Extreme Witchcraft, which will be released on January 28 via PIAS Records and the band’s own E Works Records. The video follows lead singer as a TV head with the body of what seems to be some sort of tree walking around various sets. The overall 90s aesthetic matches the song itself, which mxdwn writer Michelle Leidecker calls a “rock single including the distorted guitars, a straight drum beat and hoarse vocals. The song has an overall optimistic feel despite the lyrics themselves. The sentiment of ‘Once upon a time, mom and dad felt fine/ Thought it was fine for a birth/ Ever since then the trouble never ends/ But it’s a good night on earth,’” encompasses the melancholy of being somewhere you might not want to be, but making the best of it nonetheless.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Jeremy Shada Goes Track by Track on New Album ‘Vintage’

With his debut album Vintage, released on Oct. 1, 24-year-old Jeremy Shada is paying tribute to love and romance in the modern age. “Vintage is really something special not only because it’s my debut album but because of the overarching theme,” Shada says. “When you listen to Vintage track-by-track and hear how each song connects, an even larger story evolves. We see a man in desperate search for love—something I think is so relatable for listeners. There are ups and downs, heartache, and heartbreak but in the end there is a love that is found and lasts a lifetime. Throughout this journey it’s evident that life isn’t worth living unless it’s with someone you love. Get ready for some catchy bops!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
xsnoize.com

INTERVIEW: Shaun Ryder on his new solo album 'Visits From Future Technology'

In episode #54 of The XS Noize Music Podcast, Mark Millar catches up with music legend Shaun Ryder to talk about his new solo album Visits From Future Technology, Celebrity Gogglebox, Happy Mondays, Black Grape and loads more. Who would have that in 2021 that Shaun Ryder would have become...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

bbno$ gives us a track-by-track on his new album, ‘eat ya veggies’

Bbno$ (baby-no-money) has today unveiled his sixth studio album, eat ya veggies. bbno$ (real name Alex Gumuchian), is an everything-goes artist that transverses the lines between rap, electronic music, and literally everything else. In 2019, bbno$ dropped his collaborative single with Y2k, the gloriously zany ‘Lalala,’ which topped Spotify’s Viral...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
defpen

Silk Sonic Shares Album Release Date & Title

Celebrating his birthday, Bruno Mars hopped on Twitter to offer a bit of good news. Along with Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars announced that the highly-anticipated Silk Sonic album will arrive on November 12. Titled An Evening With Silk Sonic, the project will feature previously released singles like “Leave The Door Open” and “Skate.” The duo have not shared any features yet, but it appears that Bootsy Collins will have a hand in putting out this project as well.
MUSIC
JamBase

Happy Birthday John Prine: Performing Self-Titled Debut Album Live

John Prine was born on this date in 1946 in Maywood, Illinois near Chicago. The beloved singer-songwriter sadly died on April 7, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. No one could distill into song both the good and the band that exists in this country with wit, humor and authenticity like Prine. All of those traits and more were evident from the beginning when John Prine released his self-titled debut album 50 years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
mxdwn.com

Billy Bragg Shares Uplifting New Song “Mid-Century Modern” From Upcoming Album

Billy Bragg has released a new single “Mid-Century Modern” on October 6 via the Cooking Vinyl label. “Mid-Century Modern” is taken from Billy’s eagerly awaited tenth studio album The Million Things That Never Happened, due for release on October 29. Written by Billy, the song is “a big wall of sound pop song that weighs up his political and personal standing in this shifting sand world.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy