Scientists believe they have found the cause of “Covid-toe”, a side-effect developed by some coronavirus sufferers. A study has revealed that swelling toes is part of the body’s immune response when fighting coronavirus. Covid-toe, a type of chilblain lesion, is characterised by red or purple-looking skin that can become painful and pus-filled in some recorded cases. Researchers say the side-effect, which can be seen on fingers as well as toes, has occurred with “increasing frequency” in children and young adults throughout the pandemic. The study in The British Journal of Dermatology may help patients deal with symptoms, researchers believe. The...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO