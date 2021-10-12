CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

SCC Reaching Those Most in Need of an Education

pilot.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March of 2020, Sandhills Community College’s College and Career Readiness (CCR) program implemented a paper-based curriculum called “High School Equivalency in the Community” to a handful of students who were unable to attend classes in person or participate in online courses. Typical barriers some students face include not having access to the internet, a lack of basic digital literacy skills, unreliable transportation, childcare concerns and changing work schedules.  

