EXCLUSIVE: Dosist Appoints Anne-Marie Dacyshyn As President & CMO, Outlines Strategic Roadmap For Global Growth

By Javier Hasse
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dosist chief marketing officer Anne Marie Dacyshyn has been promoted to president and chief marketing officer, Benzinga has learned exclusively ahead of an official announcement. Dacyshyn’s promotion comes at a time when the gender disparity in cannabis C-suites is greater than ever. As previously reported, only 8% of CEOs in...

