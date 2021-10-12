CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new research effort focuses on Alaska’s sub-Arctic corals and sponges

By Yereth Rosen
arctictoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a hotbed of colorful corals in an ocean region that might seem unlikely — the cold waters of the southern Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands. Now that area, along with the Gulf of Alaska, is getting special attention for its corals and sponges. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists have launched a four-year program to better understand the coral and sponge communities lying at on the Alaska seafloor.

