LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo and midfielder Efrain Alvarez named to 2021 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

In the midst of a tough stretch, the LA Galaxy hoped to return from International break more fresh, and keen to right the ship. Coming into tonight’s match agains the Portland Timbers, the Galaxy were facing the prospect of their winless run extending to ten matches. Needing a win in the worst way, the Galaxy were able to overcome a rocky first half to snap the streak at nine, and win at home, 2-1.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO