Buchanan Residents Asked To Fill Out Parks Survey

A survey has been launched by the Buchanan Area Recreation Board as it works on a joint parks and recreation plan for Buchanan City and Township. The board says the plan will lay out a five year action plan for improving park and recreation facilities and opportunities for the Buchanan community. It’s asking residents to fill out a roughly ten minute survey to offer their thoughts. The survey asks about things ranging from how often they visit the various area parks to what improvements they would like to see to where they would like playground equipment to be installed. We have a link to it at WSJM.com. Buchanan area residents are asked to take the survey by October 31. You can find it right here.