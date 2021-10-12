CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buchanan, MI

Buchanan Residents Asked To Fill Out Parks Survey

WSJM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA survey has been launched by the Buchanan Area Recreation Board as it works on a joint parks and recreation plan for Buchanan City and Township. The board says the plan will lay out a five year action plan for improving park and recreation facilities and opportunities for the Buchanan community. It’s asking residents to fill out a roughly ten minute survey to offer their thoughts. The survey asks about things ranging from how often they visit the various area parks to what improvements they would like to see to where they would like playground equipment to be installed. We have a link to it at WSJM.com. Buchanan area residents are asked to take the survey by October 31. You can find it right here.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buchanan, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Buchanan, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Buchanan, MI
Government
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation

Comments / 0

Community Policy