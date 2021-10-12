NASHVILLE — OCT 19: Outlaw Apostles Live at Analog at Hutton Hotel
Time: Doors, 5 p.m.; Show, 6 p.m. Location: Analog at Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Ave., 2nd floor, Nashville, TN 37203. Outlaw Apostles is a young, hungry group of up-and-comers from Alabama. On Tuesday, October 19, the band takes the Analog stage to perform real songs by real musicians as they sing real three- and four-part harmonies. The event is free to attend, and doors open at 5 p.m. (Note: This event is 21+.) eventbrite.com.styleblueprint.com
