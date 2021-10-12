CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor Department Of Public Safety Wins Fire Prevention Award

WSJM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety has received the 2021 Leland Gayheart Prevention Award. It says Leland Gayheart was a 23-year-old firefighter who lost his life due to a burn injury in 1991. As a tribute, the Leland Gayheart Prevention Award was created to encourage prevention programs at local fire departments. It’s given out by the the Gayheart family in conjunction with the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center. Benton Harbor Public Safety has been selected for the honor this year thanks to its prevention efforts in the community. It says during 2020, it installed more than 1,100 smoke alarms throughout Benton Harbor in a partnership with MI-Prevention and the Sound-Off Program. In fact, it says Benton Harbor was the number one city in the state for smoke alarms installed in 2020. With residents being quarantined at home due to the pandemic and children home from school, the department had on duty public safety officers install smoke and CO alarms in homes. It also gave away smoke detectors at food drives.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Fire Prevention#Fire Alarms#Smoke Alarms#Mi Prevention

Comments / 0

Community Policy