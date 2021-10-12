CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Redistricting Panel Advances Maps To Hearing Stage

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — Michigan’s redistricting panel has voted to advance multiple draft congressional and legislative maps to public hearings and gave commissioners more time to submit their own plans. The proposals that received support Monday were collaboratively drawn by the commission of four Democrats, four Republicans and five members who affiliate with neither major party. They would be fairer to Democrats than gerrymandered lines created by the GOP-controlled Legislature after the 2010 census. They also could provide more opportunities to elect minority candidates, though there is concern in the Black community that “unpacking” Democratic voters may actually result in fewer Black lawmakers.

