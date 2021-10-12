Giants' John Ross: Catches one pass in loss

Ross caught one of five targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Cowboys. Ross' offensive snap percentage jumped to 60 percent in Week 5, up 16 percent from New York's Week 4 win over the Saints. This increase in playing time comes as injuries pile up among Giants' pass catchers. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were already out with hamstring injuries, while Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury during the game that will keep him sidelined through at least Week 6. Ross, was unable to do much with the five targets that came his way in Week 5, however, as rookie Kadarius Toney (ankle) instead made the most of his increased opportunities Sunday. Ross may continue to see his snap percentage grow with the Giants short-handed on offense when the team hosts the Rams in Week 6.