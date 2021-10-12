High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern San Luis Valley; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Las Animas County, Springfield Vicinity/Baca County and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will have the potential to blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages may occur. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust with reduced visibility is possible.