Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT today for strong winds, low relative humidity, and lightning for Fire Weather Zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, and 235, which includes Fremont, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, and Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234 AND 235 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...226...227...228 229...230...231...232...233...234 and 235. * Winds...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread and growth. Isolated fast moving, dry thunderstorms are also possible, raising the potential for additional wildfire ignitions.