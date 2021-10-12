Coastal Flood Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Little Assawoman Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/02 PM 6.1 1.5 1.1 Minor 13/03 AM 4.9 0.2 1.2 None 13/03 PM 6.1 1.5 1.2 Minor 14/04 AM 4.8 0.2 1.1 None 14/04 PM 5.9 1.2 1.2 None 15/05 AM 5.0 0.3 1.2 None