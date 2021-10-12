CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant enthusiast reveals why you should water your plants from the BOTTOM - and how the simple trick deters pesky gnats

By Cindy Tran
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

A plant enthusiast has revealed one of the best ways to water your indoor greenery is from the bottom up instead of the top.

Graphic designer Brad Canning, 29, from Melbourne, shared a TikTok video showing himself watering a potted plant by placing it directly into a bowl of water.

The simple method is called 'bottom watering' which is said to water plants more evenly, and making roots stronger as they grow down towards the moisture.

The plants absorb the exact amount of water it needs without drenching its soil, with many suggesting the method helps prevents pesky gnats and over-watering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1vee_0cPCrIPh00
A plant enthusiast has revealed one of the best ways to water your indoor greenery is from the bottom up instead of the top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OS3Vl_0cPCrIPh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rBCW_0cPCrIPh00
Graphic designer Brad Canning (pictured), shared a TikTok video showing himself watering a potted plant by placing it directly into a bowl of water

What is bottom watering?

Bottom watering is a method of watering plants from the bottom up.

The method is said to make roots stronger as they grow down towards the moisture.

By placing a pot into a bowl of water, the plants will absorb the exact amount of water it needs without drenching its soil.

The method also helps prevents pesky gnats and over-watering.

Watering from the bottom keeps the soil's surface drier, which can prevent gnats.

'Bottom watering. Have you ever heard of it? It's when you take your plants, submerge into water and you water them from the bottom,' Brad said in the video.

'Yes it sounds weird but it's actually a thing. It's pretty simple - you just grab a bowl of water and you just sit your plant in it. Just make sure it's not high enough so that it goes over into the top of the plant.

'So there's a few different reasons as to why you would do this. Some plants don't actually like water on the leaves. Bottom watering the plants actually takes in only what it needs and all the water soaks up and gets into the nooks and crannies.'

He suggested leaving the plant in a bowl of water for about 10 minutes.

'You generally want to be able to feel the water at the top of the soil so sometimes it can take a little longer but start at 10 minutes,' he said.

'They'll get root rot if over-watered so only sit them in water until you feel the water near the top of the soil.'

Brad - who has 60 plants throughout his home - said he doesn't water all of his greenery from the bottom because it's quite time consuming.

'I don't normally do this as it takes a little while to get through all my plants,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2Ign_0cPCrIPh00
The method is called 'bottom watering' which is said to water plants more evenly, and making roots stronger as they grow down towards the moisture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeBfA_0cPCrIPh00

His video has since been viewed more than 100,000 times, with many saying they couldn't wait to try out the watering method at home.

While others said they only ever water their greenery from the bottom.

'I get a big storage container and fill it with water and put my plants in it. I can fit like eight at a time, it's the best thing I've ever discovered,' one wrote.

While another added: 'I love bottom watering. I set up at my kitchen sink with one or two bowls and rotate them through and set them on my drying rack to drip.'

Others said they noticed most of the gnats were gone shortly after they started watering their plants from the bottom.

Well+Good

How To Protect Your Garden From End-of-Season Pests, According to a Plant Doctor

The end of harvest season is nigh, but before you pack up your tools, it's important to take measures to protect your plants from overwinter garden pests, like certain beetles, worms, and borers. While you may not notice these critters when it’s cold out because they burrow into the soil to wait out the freeze and lay their eggs, you will when they emerge come spring to wreak havoc on your garden. "If you had these pests during the summer, then you can bet they’re looking for a place to overwinter in your garden," says Rebecca Sears, chief gardener at Ferry-Morse.
ANIMALS
AZFamily

Desert Botanical Garden offering Fall Plant Sale for plant enthusiasts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Calling all plant enthusiasts and folks with a green thumb! The Desert Botanical Garden is offering a fall plant sale from Oct. 14-17, featuring aloes, cactus, vegetables, herbs, and more. Desert Botanical is inviting guests to "Bring the Garden home!" Thousands of plants will be available...
PHOENIX, AZ
Discover Mag

Why Our Inner Clocks May Benefit from Stressed-Out Plants

The haskap berry has attracted scientists' attention due to its relatively high concentrations of antioxidants. (Credit: Kreminska/Shutterstock) Unlike many animals, plants can’t get up and walk, slither or fly away from threats. So when faced with stressors like drought, pests and ultraviolet radiation, they’ve evolved natural weapons to keep on thriving. And when fresh produce ends up on our plates, we benefit from that flora's attempts to fight for its life.
CANCER
earth.com

How plants disperse their seeds

A new study published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution examined the various strategies through which plants disperse their seeds. By investigating the intricacies of the chemical ecology of seed dispersal, a research team led by Virginia Tech aims to clarify how chemicals impact the interaction between fruit and the animals that eat them.
VIRGINIA TECH
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: Native plants help reduce water pollution

Adding native plants to your yard can help wildlife thrive, improve lawn health, and protect lakes and rivers. Native plants are those that are local to Minnesota, those that were growing here when European immigrants first arrived. They are adapted to our climate and soils, are drought tolerant, and disease resistant. Most native plants do not require fertilizer or even water once established, and they tolerate our extreme Minnesota weather. As a result, they typically thrive with less care than non-native species.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

How to Grow Thyme From Seed, Cuttings Or Starter Plant

Thyme is a powerful herb with the smell of summertime. It’s pleasant and complex – peppery, sweet, woody minty floral tones make this perfect for any food or drink you want to add some life into!. About Thyme. Thyme is a woody, perennial herb in the mint family. It’s indigenous...
GARDENING
Daily Mail

