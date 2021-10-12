CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas is auctioning off coveted vanity license plates

By Jay R. Jordan
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe found your next impulse buy, Texas. Dozens of highly sought vanity license plate messages are up for grabs, but you'll have to outbid competitors to get the one you want. MyPlates, which sells official custom license plates to Texas drivers, is auctioning off 50 number and letter combinations that the company claims are some of the most popular requests. Bidding starts at $500 for some and $1,000 for others. After going live Monday, eight license plates are already attracting bids as of Tuesday afternoon.

