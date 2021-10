RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Students at South Ridge Elementary in Ridgefield, Washington share acts of kindness on a construction-paper tree. The kindness tree project started after the school's fourth-grade class discussed how they could demonstrate goodness to others. It started as a bare tree trunk in early October and is now filled with acts of goodwill including: a friend who talked with them when they were sad, a classmate who helped pick up dropped papers in the hallway, and a parent who helped them solved a difficult problem.

