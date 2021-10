We had issues recently with LDAPS not working from our vCenters to our DCs, we think due to a Windows patch on the DCs. We reverted to LDAP and most people are connecting OK again. However we have one chap who can connect to one vCenter in the domain using his domain account, but not the other - he gets the error "Invalid credentials". He has tried from several different PCs and this happens each time. Everyone else can log into both vCenters without issue, and he could connect to both before we had issues with the LDAPS connectivity.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO