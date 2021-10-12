Hasbro CEO, Chairman Brian Goldner dies at 58
NEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro said Tuesday that its CEO and chairman Brian D. Goldner has died. He was 58. The announcement came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. Hasbro said at that time that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, had been appointed as interim CEO.www.audacy.com
