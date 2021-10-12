CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbro CEO, Chairman Brian Goldner dies at 58

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro said Tuesday that its CEO and chairman Brian D. Goldner has died. He was 58. The announcement came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. Hasbro said at that time that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, had been appointed as interim CEO.

United posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid

United Airlines reported a $473 million profit for the third quarter thanks to more than $1 billion in federal pandemic aid that helped pay airline employees this summer. Leisure travelers packed planes over the vacation season, but by the end of summer bookings tailed off as the delta variant drove an increase in COVID-19 cases, and a hoped-for rally in business travel fizzled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Lawmakers give Amazon 'final chance' to clear up testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — House lawmakers are threatening to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying the tech giant has a “final chance” to correct its executives' previous testimony on its competition practices. The lawmakers sent a letter Monday to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy saying they were giving the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
audacy.com

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street ahead of busy earnings week

Stocks wobbled to a mixed finish on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slowed down following its best week since July. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Gains in several big technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.8%. Health care stocks ended broadly lower and energy prices ended mixed. More stocks fell than rose in the S&P 500 index. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.58%. Investors are in for another busy week of earnings reports from companies including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and United Airlines.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

5 High Dividend Stocks To Watch Right Now

Are These The Top Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week?. Even as the big banks post impressive figures, dividend stocks appear to be gaining traction in the stock market today. Notably, this would likely be due to the latest update from the Federal Reserve on its tapering plans. Earlier this week, a summary of the central bank’s September meeting was released. According to the notes, the Fed is looking to roll back its generous monetary support by mid-November at the earliest. Naturally, this is an understandable response given the current uptrend in the U.S. economy. Participants at the meeting note that the current economic recovery remains “broadly on track”.
STOCKS

