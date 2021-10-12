Hasbro CEO, Chairman Brian Goldner dies at 58

Are These The Top Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week?. Even as the big banks post impressive figures, dividend stocks appear to be gaining traction in the stock market today. Notably, this would likely be due to the latest update from the Federal Reserve on its tapering plans. Earlier this week, a summary of the central bank’s September meeting was released. According to the notes, the Fed is looking to roll back its generous monetary support by mid-November at the earliest. Naturally, this is an understandable response given the current uptrend in the U.S. economy. Participants at the meeting note that the current economic recovery remains “broadly on track”.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO