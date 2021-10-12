CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego commits to removing gender stereotypes from its products, marketing

By Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 7 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — The LEGO Group announced this week it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products as a result of a worldwide survey that determined attitudes surrounding “play and creative careers” are unequal and restrictive.

As part of the effort, the Danish toymaker is launching “Ready for Girls,” a campaign to celebrate female creativity. The company also said it is working with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and UNICEF to “ensure LEGO products and marketing are accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”

“The research findings show that girls are ready for the world but society isn’t quite ready to support their growth through play,” the company said in a news release .

As an example, the survey concluded 82% of girls “believe it’s OK for girls to play football and boys to practice ballet,” compared to only 71% of boys.

The research also revealed parents are nearly three times more likely to encourage girls to engage in cooking and baking. On the other hand, parents are four times as likely to encourage boys to play sports.

“At the LEGO Group we know we have a role to play in putting this right, and this campaign is one of several initiatives we are putting in place to raise awareness of the issue and ensure we make LEGO play as inclusive as possible. All children should be able to reach their true creative potential,” says Julia Goldin, CMO LEGO Group.

