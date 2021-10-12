Senator Tommy Tuberville to speak at Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s Forum Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville (R) will speak at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce’s Forum Alabama on Monday, Oct. 18.

The forum is at the Mobile Riverview Hotel at 7:30 a.m. Doors will open at 7 a.m. The cost for the event is $50 for future members of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and $30 for current members.

For the general public, reservations are required. Call 251-431-0606 or register at mobilechamber.com/events . The Mobile Area Chamber hosts Forum Alabama to address state and federal issues several times a year. The next forum will feature Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 8 a.m.

