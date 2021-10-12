CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Goldner, who led transformation a Hasbro, dies at 58

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Brian Goldner, who as CEO and chairman spearheaded Hasbro’s transformation from a toy company to an entertainment force, has died. He was 58. The announcement Tuesday came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence. Hasbro did...

