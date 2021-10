The original Mini brand, before BMW took it over, was all about affordability and compact design, while new models are quite the opposite. Sadly, while it's always easy to criticize the way that cars have swelled in size, there's no doubt that Mini was in desperate need of BMW's help if it were to ever achieve mainstream success again. The brand was fading into obscurity before the Germans got involved, and now that Mini offers a much wider range with much more space in every model, it has become far more sustainable. Still, enthusiasts won't like the news that the next Mini Cooper Countryman is rumored to get even bigger.

