Second day of searching does not turn up evidence of missing Michigan woman
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — On the second day of searching, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said they did not locate evidence of missing woman 52-year-old Dee Warner. The sheriff's office offered thanks to agencies that aided in the search of Warner's property, citing the aid of the FBI, Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, K9-One and Consumer's Energy.www.wtol.com
