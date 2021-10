Let’s just get this one out of the way. We know what happened. It wasn’t pretty, and the Lions lost a game that most of this staff thought they were going to win. After a rough performance against the Cleveland Browns, Justin Fields played a great game against the Lions’ defense, who struggled to put any pressure on him for most of the game. Fields came up big when the Bears needed him the most, and the Lions had no answer for him.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO