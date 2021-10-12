CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Cuban government denies request for civil liberties protest

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWPqA_0cPCoVSr00
© Getty Images

The Cuban government has denied a request for a civil liberties protest on Tuesday.

The protesters, involved in a Facebook group called Archipelago, said the event would have been a peaceful march in support of civil liberties in the country, Reuters reported.

The group received a letter from the government saying the protest was denied because it was an effort to overthrow the communist regime.

“The protesters ... as well as their links with some subversive organizations ... have the open intention of changing the political system in Cuba,” the letter stated.

“The protests are a provocation and part of a regime change strategy for Cuba tested in other countries,” the government added.

The denial of the protest comes after the country saw some of its largest demonstrations against the country’s communist government this past summer, leading to hundreds of arrests.

Archipelago organizers say they are still figuring out their next step after the protest was denied.

“This response shows the most conservative and hard line have power in Cuba,” protest leader Yunior García told Reuters.

Cuba has been cracking down on opposition online as well, with new social media laws implemented in August banning critical posts of the government.

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Slovenia denies excessive police force against protesters

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s interior minister on Friday rejected accusations that police used excessive force to curb anti-government protests with water cannons and tear gas on the eve of a major European Union summit in the country earlier this week. The demonstrations were the third in a month, organized...
PROTESTS
CU Boulder News & Events

The role of music in Cuban protests

Music has always had a powerful influence on Cuban culture. Its unique blend of West African and European styles has made Cuba one of the richest and most influential music regions in the world. But Cuban music has also acted as a vehicle for social and political critique. Run by...
BOULDER, CO
International Business Times

Lebanon Protest Chaos Revives Civil War Ghost

Bullets riddling residential facades, snipers on roofs, residents crouching inside their homes -- the scenes that filled the streets of Beirut Thursday were all too familiar to many Lebanese. The same militia groups, the same neighbourhoods: the news flashes and blame game that flooded social media as a protest descended...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Liberties#Cuban#Archipelago#Reuters
Michigan Daily

Artist, writer Coco Fusco talks Cuban “artivism” amid government censorship

Coco Fusco, a New York-based interdisciplinary artist and writer, presented a virtual talk Thursday titled “The Right to Have Rights.”. The event — hosted by the University of Michigan Arts Initiative, Center for World Performance Studies and Penny Stamps Speaker Series — focused on Cuban artists interacting with their country’s government, politics and history. The presentation was followed by a Q&A session moderated by Lawrence La Fountain-Stokes, professor of Spanish, American Culture and Women’s and Gender Studies.
THEATER & DANCE
U.S. Department of State

The U.S. Government Supports the Cuban People’s Ability to Demonstrate

The United States strongly condemns the Cuban regime’s decision to deny permission for peaceful protests to take place on November 15. By refusing to allow these demonstrations, the Cuban regime clearly demonstrates that it is unwilling to honor or uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Cubans. The Cuban...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.“How many bodies lie in the forest?” read one sign in Warsaw, referring to several deaths that have occurred in the...
PROTESTS
WJHL

US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A group of 17 missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage, according to a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

Salvadorans march against Bukele's economic and judicial policies

Thousands of protesters marched in San Salvador Sunday against President Nayib Bukele's government, including the move to make bitcoin legal tender in the country. El Salvador, which has used the US dollar for two decades, became the first country in the world last month to legalize bitcoin as a national currency, which the government says will help revitalize its struggling economy. 
ECONOMY
AFP

Nigerian youths plan protest memorials a year after bloody crackdown

Activists say they will stage commemorations in several cities in Nigeria Wednesday, one year after security forces violently suppressed protests, despite several warnings from the authorities. Recent weeks have seen multiple warnings against more EndSARS protests by the authorities, who say they turned into rioting and pillaging last year.
PROTESTS
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. missionaries kidnapped in Haiti as gangs grow more brazen

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. Christian aid organization on Sunday said a group of its missionaries had been kidnapped in Haiti, a further sign the Caribbean nation's gangs are growing increasingly brazen amid political and economic crises. The group was in Haiti to visit an orphanage when their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Parents Rally Statewide To Protest Newsom’s School COVID Vaccination Mandate

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Thousands of parents staged protests statewide Monday, voicing their anger with Gov. Gavin Newsom over his mandate that would require school age children to be vaccinated against COVID in order to take part in classroom instruction. The largest ‘Our Children, Our Choice’ protest was scheduled at the State Capitol for late Monday morning, but other smaller rallies were set to take place in communities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. A number of parents also kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest. “We are here at the state capital protesting...
LIVERMORE, CA
The Hill

The Hill

364K+
Followers
42K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy