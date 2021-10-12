CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest Park, IL

Forest Park may get more funding for dial-a-ride bus service

By Igor Studenkov
Forest Park Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForest Park’s dial-a-ride bus service for seniors and people with disabilities would get a boost in funding under Pace suburban bus transit agency’s proposed 2022 budget. Under the dial-a-ride programs, Pace works with a service provider – usually either a municipality, a township or a nonprofit – to provide door-to-door service for certain populations. The transit agency and the provider split the costs. The provider sets fares and the service area, provides drivers and maintains the vehicles, while Pace provides the vehicles.

www.forestparkreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Forest Park, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Forest Park, IL
Traffic
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Forest Park, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Public Transit#Federal Budget#Community Transit
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy