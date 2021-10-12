Forest Park may get more funding for dial-a-ride bus service

Forest Park’s dial-a-ride bus service for seniors and people with disabilities would get a boost in funding under Pace suburban bus transit agency’s proposed 2022 budget. Under the dial-a-ride programs, Pace works with a service provider – usually either a municipality, a township or a nonprofit – to provide door-to-door service for certain populations. The transit agency and the provider split the costs. The provider sets fares and the service area, provides drivers and maintains the vehicles, while Pace provides the vehicles.