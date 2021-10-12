SFPD Daily Briefing 10/12/21: Puppy snatched from man who owed money; Couple arrested on drug charges with baby in their car; Man assaulted and left unconscious in road; Man arrested for opening several fire hydrants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police had a busy weekend, and they told us all about it in Tuesday’s Police Briefing. A man had a puppy taken from him Monday in Sioux Falls after two men approached him and said he owed them money. After being chased down...kelofm.com
Comments / 0