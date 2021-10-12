CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Goldner, who led transformation a Hasbro, dies at 58

yourcentralvalley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Brian Goldner, who as CEO and chairman spearheaded Hasbro’s transformation from a toy company to an entertainment force, has died. He was 58. The announcement Tuesday came two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence. Hasbro did...

New York (CNN Business) — Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner is taking medical leave of absence from his role effective immediately, the company announced. In a press release, Hasbro said Goldner is "undergoing continued medical care" following an August 2020 disclosure that he was seeking treatment for cancer in 2014. He has been the toymaker's CEO since 2008 and its chairman since 2015.
