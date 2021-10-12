CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants rookie Kadarius Toney rises to top of fantasy football waiver wire

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

The war of attrition that defines an NFL season has begun in full force. A rash of health issues weakened the depth charts of several teams, but none worse than the New York Giants -- who lost quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and two more wide receivers to injury.

But perhaps the most impactful ailment occurred on Thursday night, when the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a ruptured finger tendon on his throwing hand. With the first set of byes coming up in Week 6, fantasy football managers are understandably starting to feel some desperation.

Recommended bids based on a free agent acquisition budget (FAAB) of $100 for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNBiq_0cPClgKb00
Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney elevates to haul in one of his 10 receptions on Sunday against the Cowboys. Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports

Best bets

WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants ($16). Although the rookie wasn't immune to the injury bug himself, he took advantage of others' absences to catch 10 passes for 189 yards. (His numbers could have been even better if he hadn’t been ejected for throwing a punch at an opponent.) A foot injury has his status in question for Week 6, but he has significant upside for the rest of the season.

RB Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs ($14). Starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire could miss several weeks with a knee sprain he suffered on Sunday. Williams took over lead-back duties in the second half, carrying the ball five times and catching three passes for 45 total yards. He has an excellent matchup vs. Washington in his first start, but his shelf life could be limited.

RB Devontae Booker, New York Giants ($12). Like Williams, Booker took over lead-back duties due to an injury to Barkley. Unlike Williams, he scored a pair of touchdowns -- one rushing and one receiving. The Giants' matchups the next two weeks (Rams, Panthers) aren't great so temper expectations -- especially with so many other injuries on offense.

Replacements

RB Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins ($8). Gaskin is back in the good graces of fantasy managers after rushing for 25 yards and catching 10 passes for 74 yards and two scores. If he’s been dropped, he’s now worth re-adding.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions ($7). The rookie led the Lions in targets for a second consecutive week, grabbing seven passes for 65 yards. He hasn't scored yet, but it might only be a matter of time.

QB Davis Mills, Houston Texans ($6). With Wilson, Jones and several other quarterbacks ailing (plus four more on bye), Mills could be the best available short-term replacement. The rookie threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns against Bill Belichick's Patriots – and didn’t turn the ball over.

Other quarterbacks potentially available: Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett, Geno Smith .

RB Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears ($5). The Bears are sharing the workload with starter David Montgomery out. Herbert might fly under the radar since he didn’t find the end zone, but he did see 18 carries for 75 yards.

WR Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns ($4). Higgins (three catches, 28 yards, TD) and Peoples-Jones (five catches, 70 yards) looked great, but another 89-point shootout like Sunday’s vs. the Chargers is highly unlikely.

Deep leagues

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns. The physically gifted Njoku also benefited from the back-and-forth nature of the Chargers game. He had seven receptions for a career-high 149 yards -- including a 71-yard touchdown.

WR Chris Conley, Houston Texans. As Mills grows into the quarterback role in Houston, his receivers should gain value. Conley has big-play potential after catching three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Also, be sure to check last week's waiver wire picks (Damien Williams, Trey Lance) to see if any of those players are still available in your league.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Giants rookie Kadarius Toney rises to top of fantasy football waiver wire

