Teen jailed for murder after victim of Oct. 8 Fort Pierce shooting dies

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester held a news conference Tuesday to make the announcement. Still image from law enforcement video

A 27-year-old woman who was shot Oct. 8 in Fort Pierce has died, and the 16-year-old who is accused of pulling the trigger has been charged with murder and will be tried as an adult, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said Tuesday.

Jamarion Miller, of the 2800 block of Avenue P in St. Lucie County, is charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Shakia Young, Hester said.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Oct. 8 when officials arrived at the area of 15th Street and Georgia Avenue to find Young, of Fort Pierce, had been shot. She was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but her condition worsened and she eventually succumbed to her wounds, Hester said.

Miller was among five people inside a car when an altercation between Miller and Young broke out and Miller shot Young, Hester said. Miller was apprehended by deputies a short while later at his home. He is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center but will be transferred to the St. Lucie County Jail to be tried as an adult, Hester said.

People with information about the incident are asked to call detectives at 772-462-3230.